Congress fishing in troubled BJP waters to poach MLAs?

Bengaluru: Taking advantage of dissensions in the ruling party over dilly-dallying on the question of Cabinet expansion, Congress leaders including State party president D.K.Shivakumar and opposition leader S. Siddaramaiah, have begun wooing 'disgruntled MLAs' in the BJP. "I will not divulge the names of BJP legislators who are in touch with me," Shivakumardeclared.

MLABasanagoudaYathnal who has been vociferously demanding induction of new faces in the Cabinet, has even warned that the BJP bosses should not blame anybody for a mass exodus to the Congress. This gives credence to Shivakumar'sclaims.

"They know better what is happening in their own party, I will not venture into saying something that might hurt my party in any way," Shivakumarsaid. It is for the individual politician to decide his own course in a party.Right now I will watch the developments," he said.

Considering defection of 12 MLAs from the Congress to the BJP which was masterminded by former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, the Congress is now waiting for an opportunity to poach ruling party MLAs. Senior Congress leaders are reckoning on the disgruntled MLAs returning to their parent party if they did not get berths in the Bommaiministry.

How the Congress high command looks at the Karnataka situation is yet another ball game. "I do not think the party high command will try to re-admit MLAs who have already ditched our party. Every time we accommodated the MLAs from other parties we lost ground. This is what happened during SM Krishna's time when we had decided to accommodate MLAs from other parties but we lost all most all seats in Mandya and other parts of the old Mysore region. At this point of time, we think that it was better to develop the party with our own strength and not with the help of outside forces" M VeerappaMoily, senior Congress leader and former chief minister told Hans News Service.

The party was following this mandate even in the other states that are going to the polls shortly. Moily who was locked up with the Central Election Committee meeting online for Uttarakhand and Punjab for two hours from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, told Hans News Service, "We will not do something in Karnataka which will have repercussions in the five states that are going to polls."