Congress MLA said he pay money to get work done

Chikkamagaluru: A video of TD Rajegowda, the MLA from Sringeri Assembly Constituency in Chikkamagaluru, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the MLA can be heard saying, "Even today, I pay for work. There is a big difference between bribes and tips." This statement has led to controversy and debate.

The state BJP posted the video on social media and remarked, "MLAs should be bribed to get work done in this government, which is seen as an ATM government. Congress MLA T.D. Raje Gowda himself has acknowledged this fact." The video was originally recorded during a public contact programme held in Kere and Nemmaru gram panchayats, where the MLA discussed various issues with local officials.

The state BJP has posted the video, claiming it demonstrates corruption within the government. They have called for the immediate removal of Sringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda, asserting that circumstantial evidence is enough to suggest corruption, as established by a Supreme Court ruling. In the video, MLA T.D. Rajegowda defended his comments, stating that the people of Malnad are known for their generosity, often providing tips as a sign of appreciation when they receive timely assistance. He emphasized the difference between tips and bribes and affirmed his willingness to reward those who perform their duties efficiently.

This video has sparked discussions about the distinction between "tips" and "bribes" in government and public service interactions.