Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works

Kalaburagi: In a candid expression of discontent, Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil from Kalaburagi South constituency has raised concerns over the hindrance caused to developmental works in his region due to the state government's freebie schemes. Patil articulated his apprehensions during a public address in Kalaburagi late on Sunday evening, shedding light on the challenges faced due to a scarcity of funds.



Addressing the gathering after receiving a multitude of demands from his constituents, Patil acknowledged the delay in various projects attributed to financial constraints caused by the extensive implementation of the five 'guarantees' by the state government.

"I have advocated for a police station in the area, and the Home Minister has given assurance to consider it. However, the substantial allocation of Rs 65,000 crore towards the five guarantees, including free bus travel, electricity, a Rs. 2,000 deposit in bank accounts, and free rice, is impeding developmental initiatives,” He said.

“Despite my commitment to the constituency, the excessive diversion of funds to guarantee schemes is creating challenges. I am striving to complete the pending work within the next five years," remarked the Congress MLA.

Patil further disclosed that the allocated funds for his constituency amounted to Rs. 9 crore, emphasising the need for an increase to Rs. 15 crore to adequately address the developmental requirements of the 38 villages and 23 wards under his jurisdiction. This discontent expressed by the Congress MLA echoes sentiments previously shared by several other legislators who have raised concerns about the state government's delay in releasing funds for essential developmental projects. The situation reflects the ongoing challenge of striking a balance between fulfilling freebie schemes and addressing critical developmental needs.