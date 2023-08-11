Congress Party's victory is the cause of BJP's fear: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Belgaum: BJP has done corruption, price hike, religious politics and ruined the state economically. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the fact that the Congress party has won 135 seats is the reason for the fear of the BJP.

Speaking to the media near the Athani Helipad on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah said, Women are happy with Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. The Gruha Lakshmi program will be launched in Belgaum and it will be the largest scheme in the country to provide assistance of Rs 2000 to 1.28 crore families. He said that an appropriate decision will be taken after holding a meeting and discussion to provide a free electricity facility to the weavers.

He said that he is confident that the Congress party will win at least 20 seats in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The contractor's bills have not been paid for the last three years. Our government will not make the payment of any contractor's bill in a hurry. The BJP, which has not paid the bill for three years, has no morals to protest. The BJP has nothing to complain about to people. So they are making false accusations, he said.

Reacting to the complaint filed by MP Shobha Karandlaje and others against Rahul Gandhi, the matter is before the Lok Sabha Speaker. He said that they had complained because Rahul Gandhi had harshly criticized the central government during the no-confidence motion in the session.

Regarding the allegation against Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, he asked where this allegation was heard. He said that the statement of State Contractors Association President Kempanna should be noted.

Regarding the case of Santosh Patil, a contractor who committed suicide, his family has submitted a request that they did not get justice from the police and should be handed over to the CID. He said that he will think about this, discuss with the law department and make a decision.

Reacting to the criticism of Former minister R Ashok saying Congress government as Bin Laden's government, CM Siddaramaiah said, He is afraid of losing the Lok Sabha elections. So they are desperate. They are speaking as our guarantee plans are being implemented. Making false allegations.

Speaking about the police assaulting a disabled person, CM said, what the police did was wrong. The assaulting officer has been suspended and a departmental investigation has been carried out. Action is being taken against the wrongdoers.

Talking about the payment of the contractor's bill, the previous government has kept the bill outstanding for at least 2-3 years. It has been three months since we came to power. But, they are putting pressure on us. We had charged 40% commission on the previous government. That is the main debate. We will investigate and action will be taken against the culprits. If the work is not done, you need to know whether it is done or not. Those who have done good work will not be bothered. The bill will also be paid. Four teams have been formed to investigate. As soon as we get the report, we will check and if there is no mistake, we will pay the bill. If they are wrong, action will be taken against them, he said.