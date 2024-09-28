Congress standing with CM, will support him:Kharge

Bengaluru: Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party is standing with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will support him as he faces a probe by Lokayukta police in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Rejecting BJP’s demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he noted that “neither a chargesheet is filed, nor he is convicted,” and said, “let the law take its own course, and when a situation comes, the party will examine.”

“When the Godhra incident happened, whether (Narendra) Modi ji had resigned (as the then Gujarat CM)? Several cases were also pending against him at that time, even against Mr Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah),” Kharge said in response to a question on BJP questioning CM’s moral right to continue, with FIR slated to be registered against him.