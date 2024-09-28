  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Congress standing with CM, will support him:Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
x

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge(File Photo)

Highlights

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party is standing with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will support him as he faces a probe by Lokayukta police in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Bengaluru: Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party is standing with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will support him as he faces a probe by Lokayukta police in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Rejecting BJP’s demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he noted that “neither a chargesheet is filed, nor he is convicted,” and said, “let the law take its own course, and when a situation comes, the party will examine.”

“When the Godhra incident happened, whether (Narendra) Modi ji had resigned (as the then Gujarat CM)? Several cases were also pending against him at that time, even against Mr Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah),” Kharge said in response to a question on BJP questioning CM’s moral right to continue, with FIR slated to be registered against him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick