Congress won through a flood of money: Bommai

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said he will humbly accept the verdict of the people in the Shiggaon-Savanur constituency by-election and congratulate Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan. " I hope the development journey in the constituency continues.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi after the results of the Shiggaon constituency by-election were announced, Bommai said he would accept the decision of the people of Shiggaon constituency and congratulated the victorious candidate Yasir Khan Pathan. During the election campaign, he was confident of victory based on the people's response. However, Congress achieved victory by unleashing a massive flood of money. Since the government is theirs, the people have elected the ruling party’s candidate.

He said he had undertaken significant development work in Shiggaon-Savanur constituencies and hopedhe development journey continues and wish the best for the people of the constituency. During the campaign, 10 ministers, more than 40 MLAs, and former MLAs stayed and campaigned here. The election was portrayed as 'Government versus Bommai.' They won the election using the government machinery and money.

The former CM said after the MP election in Shiggaon, he worked well. However, the entire government machinery came into action during this by-election. Generally, by-elections favor the ruling party. In the past, the BJP had won 13 out of 17 by-elections during their time. This result does not indicate a mandate on the government's performance. They, too, won several by-elections but eventually lost the government. Hence, the Congress government should not assume this as a certificate for their one-and-a-half years of governance.

On the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the MP said as expected, a majority has been achieved in Maharashtra. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the unity of three parties, the victory is based on the development work of the past three years. After the Lok Sabha elections, it will become clear that people stand with Modi. "The opposition Congress may boast about increasing their seats in the Lok Sabha elections, but the people of Maharashtra have shown them their place."