Aim to foster excellence in accountancy profession

This collaboration aims to enrich educational opportunities in the field of accountancy by providing students with a globally recognised qualification and fostering excellence in academic and professional development. ACCA, a distinguished global professional accountancy body, and University of Calcutta, renowned for its academic excellence, are set to transform the learning experience for aspiring finance professionals.

As part of this MoU, both bodies will collaborate on the following key areas:

Conducting Train-the-Trainer workshops to enhance faculty capability in areas aligned with global accounting and finance standards.

Organising joint international conferences, seminars, and knowledge forums to promote thought leadership and global best practices.

Delivering student engagement sessions focused on global career pathways, professional skills, and industry readiness.

Creating platforms for industry-academia interaction to enhance employability outcomes.

This partnership reaffirms the shared vision of ACCA and University of Calcutta to drive innovation and excellence in finance and accountancy education, empowering future professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Md. Sajid Khan, Director- India, ACCA, said: ‘Our partnership with the University of Calcutta marks a significant milestone in our commitment to developing the next generation of Indian accounting and finance professionals. Through this collaboration we will enhance faculty capability, share thought leadership, engage students and enhance employability outcomes.’

Prof. (Dr.) Debasis Das, Registrar at University of Calcutta, commented: ‘We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with ACCA, a globally respected professional accountancy body. This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening academic excellence with global professional relevance. Through faculty development initiatives, student engagement programmes, and knowledge-sharing platforms, we aim to equip our students with international perspectives and industry-aligned competencies. We believe this MoU will significantly enhance the academic and professional pathways available to our students in the field of accounting and finance.’



