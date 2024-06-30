Convergence Foundation co-hosts a landmark meet on ‘Creating Systemic Impact’

Bengaluru: The Convergence Foundation, in collaboration with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Centre for Exponential Change, and India Impact Sherpas (knowledge partner), hosted a landmark conference on ‘Creating Systemic Impact’, bringing together development practitioners, thought leaders, and philanthropists to focus on the practices and enablers of systems change.

Organisations that adopt the systems change approach—System Support Organisations (SSOs)—work closely with governments at both the central and state levels to create large-scale impact by addressing the root causes of problems rather than applying quick fixes or band-aid solutions.

In the keynote address by Rohini Nilekani,emphasised, “This decade is one of the most critical decades in human history, demanding inclusive and exponential social change. We have the best chance ever now to create a different future than is feared. But for that, we need risk capital deployed strategically and urgently to reduce the friction between Samaaj, Sarkar and Bazaar, and unlock the true potential of each. Philanthropists and foundations must step forward NOW! Let’s think bigger, be bolder in our collaborations and place better bets on leaders who are invested in systemic change.”

A highlight of the conference was a panel discussion on ‘Unlocking Funding for Systemic Impact’, moderated by Praveen Khanghta, Head of Strategy and Investments at The Convergence Foundation. The panel featured esteemed speakers including Murugan Vasudevan, CEO of Veddis Foundation; Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences; Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO of Janaagraha; and Sumit Tayal, CEO of Give India.

Bikkrama Daulet Singh, Operating Partner at The Convergence Foundation, while emphasising the urgent need to unlock funding for systemic impact, stated, “The systems change approach holds the highest potential for transformative change. Philanthropists seeking maximum return on investment should prioritize supporting organizations that collaborate with governments to achieve scalable and sustainable results. It is crucial for philanthropists and system orchestrators to learn, reflect, and continuously align their efforts to maximize their collective impact.”

The conference also featured the unveiling of Sanjay Purohit’s book, Think Sustain, the third instalment in the Think book series.

The book was launched by Rohini Nilekani. Alongside Think Scale and Think Speed, Think Sustain aims to inspire change that leads to impactful transformations. These Think books serve as companions in the journey to achieving impact at scale.

The author, CEO, and Chief Curator of Centre for Exponential Change, expressed his gratitude at the conference, Sanjay Purohit saying, “C4EC is an emerging space for co-creation and collaboration bringing together system orchestrators, diverse enablers, and influencers to enable exponential change journeys.

“ The reason why we co-founded this Centre is because we know that the exponential change journey is long and winding and we all need to come together to inspire these ripples of change.

Like we strive to conserve natural systems (such as coral reefs and rainforests) that sustain the health of our planet, we must strive to enable system orchestrators, who ensure the health of our society.”

The conference marked a significant step towards fostering collaboration and innovation in addressing India’s complex challenges at scale. The commitment and insights shared by the participants underscored the potential of systems change to drive sustainable and impactful development across India.