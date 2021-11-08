Cops raid houses of 180 rowdy-sheeters, drug peddlers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The city police have intensified their special drive against rowdy-sheeters in the city. Around 600 police officials conducted a raid om the homes of rowdy sheeters and drug peddlers who have been involved in a number of crimes. Bangalore West Division DCP Sanjeev Patil led the raid on more than 180 rowdy-sheeters home in the wee hours of Sunday. On the instructions of DCP Sanjeev Patil, the Bangalore West division of Cottonpet, Chamarajapet, JJ Nagar, Batarayanapura, KP Agrahara and Magadi Road police raided houses of rowdies, including 22 drug peddlers.

Inspector, sub-inspectors, two ACPs and a team of more than 600 policemen began their raid at 5 am at Padarayanapura, Anjanappa Gordon, Jolly Mohalla, Netaji Nagar, Gopalpura, Shamanna Garden and Bapujinagar. Around rowdies were sent to their respective area police stations and were warned to stop their activities with immediate effect.

The police officials assured them of help if they stopped their nefarious activities and joined the mainstream.

Case filed against three bars:



The police have filed a case against three bar owners for keeping their premises open till wee hours in the City Market police station limits on Friday.