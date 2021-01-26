Bengaluru: Court attaches 26 properties of man for cheating former HC judge

Bengaluru: Ramesh alias Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a former seer of the Banjara community, who posed as a "political fixer" and claimed to be close to several BJP leaders in Delhi, has found himself in deep trouble as city civil and sessions court has ordered attachment of his 26 properties, valued at over Rs 80 crore.

The provisional attachment of the property belonging to Yuvaraj Swami alias Sevalal was done under the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 following an application by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police, who are investigating 14 cases against the astrologer. The court was informed by the police that Swami acquired the 26 properties in the name of his wife N Prema by using funds swindled from several persons.

Swami and his wife, who had no source of income, purchased the properties with the funds he cheated out of wealthy persons by promising them high positions in the Karnataka government and at the Centre.

Swami who claimed to have access to top BJP and RSS leaders, cheated a former MP of Rs 20 crore by promising renomination to Parliament and a ministerial position and former HC judge Justice B S Indrakala of Rs 8.27 crore by promising her governorship of a State. He was arrested in December for allegedly duping a realtor of Rs 10 crore.