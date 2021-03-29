Covid surge in Bengaluru : 470 children below 10 yrs infected with Covid

Bengaluru: Over 470 children below the age of 10 have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of this month in Bengaluru as the city is witnessing a spike in infections.

A total of 244 boys and 228 girls have been infected from March 1 to 26, shows the official data. The cases among children were limited to eight to nine daily during the early days of this month but they have steadily risen to 46 on March 26.

According to some experts, unlike in the past children are now vulnerable because they are more exposed to outdoor activities, functions and gatherings, as also schools reopening for a certain age group, which was not the case earlier due to lockdowns.