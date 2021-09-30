Covid tests on students in State-run schools, colleges a must: Dr Manjunath

Bengaluru: Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr C.N. Manjunath, advised the government to ensure that 10 per cent of students in State-run schools and colleges undergo routine Covid-19 tests.



He was speaking after launching a free health check-up at BBMP's Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Public Hospita, on the World Health Day. The programme was conducted to detect various health problems such as diabetes and cancer.

Dr Manjunath said, "Colleges have been restarted so have classes for 6th and 8th standard commenced. The government would do better to make frequent testing compulsory. According to current data, only 3 to 4 percent are being tested frequently, which should be increased by 10 percent."

Student hostels are becoming Corona clusters. Because the place is small, the risk of infection spreading from one to another is very high, said Dr Manjunath adding that it is essential to follow the guidelines.

"The coronavirus threat still persists. Therefore, we should be careful and follow the Covid guidelines. There should be increased awareness among the people," he explained.

Speaking on cardiovascular diseases, Dr Manjunath said the prevalence of cardiovascular disease among youngsters in the age group of 25-40 is alarming due to prevailing food habits.

About 20 per cent of deaths in the country, especially in Karnataka, are being caused by heart attack. "We must change our lifestyle and set aside one hour every day for the benefit of our health. Only then could we be free from diseases," said Dr Manjunath.

The event was attended by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep, Dr Harish Kunar, Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan, Chief Operators Dr Vijendra and Dr Nirmala Buggi.