Credai seeks representation in Bengaluru Vision 2022

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (Credai), an apex body of real-estate developers, has urged the Karnataka government to include at least one representative from the real-estate body in the Bengaluru Vision 2022 that will soon be set up for the strategic and planned development of Bengaluru city.



Making a strong case for the inclusion of a trade body representative in the government's panel, Credai-Bengaluru president Bhaskar T Nagendrappa said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, "Our members have developed many landmark properties in Bengaluru which have both commercial and public utility. This has given our members great expertise in the geographical and topographical layout of the city. Our suggestions will be in tune with and will amplify the ethos of Bengaluru in having environment-friendly, constructive, inclusive and sustainable development plan."

Credai is a premier body of real-estate developers with more than 13,000 developer-members across 217 city corporations in 21 states of the country. For more than two decades now, it has been playing an important role in formulating town-planning policy solutions for better and clinical planning of cities.

Nagendrappa said that Credai has contributed many milestone projects for public and private infrastructure, having closely worked with the civic administrative set-up for drawing up the Revised Master Plan of 2015.

Therefore, he said, the presence of a Credai member in the government panel on Bengaluru Vision 2022 will add a new dimension in planning strategic and integrated development of Bengaluru. He said that a real-estate representative will be able to join the dots between what citizens want and what the civic administration plans for the city by acting as an intermediary with the sole concern of giving the city a leg-up that it deserves.