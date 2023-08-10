Curtailment of Metro Train Services on Purple Line for 3 days

Bengaluru: In order to extend the Metro Services beyond Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, BMRCL had curtailed the train services for Signalling and other related works till 9 August 2023 from 5.00 am to 7.00 am between Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station and Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Stations.

For completing the above works, the curtailment of train services is further extended on 10th and 11th August 2023. During this period, from 5.00 am to 7.00 am, train services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Kengeri Metro Stations.

Further, to carry out signalling and other related works for extending Metro Services between Kengeri to Challaghatta, train services on 14th August 2023 will be operated only between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar Metro Stations from 5.00 am to 7.00 am and no Metro Services will be available between Kengeri and Vijayanagar Metro Stations during these hours.

After 7.00 am, regular Train Services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri Metro Stations and also between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Stations till the end of revenue services i.e., up to 11.00 pm as usual.

BMRCL Public Relations Officer stated, There are no changes to the train services on the Green Line. Namma Metro commuters are informed to take note of change in revenue service timings and cooperate. Inconvenience caused is regretted.