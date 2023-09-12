CWRC Mandates Karnataka to Further Release Water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: In the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has issued a pivotal directive, ordering the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The virtual CWRC meeting, attended by officials from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, thoroughly deliberated the matter. After careful examination and hearing from both sides, the committee reached a consensus, compelling Karnataka to release additional water to its neighbouring state.

It is worth noting that the previous order from CWRC on August 28, directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water for a 15-day period, had faced resistance from Karnataka. However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) subsequently upheld the CWRC's decision.

In response to these developments, Karnataka witnessed several protests, urging the state government to halt the release of water. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu took the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking directives to Karnataka for the release of Cauvery water in accordance with the 2018 court order.

Karnataka, citing a rain deficit, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court expressing its inability to release additional water to Tamil Nadu. This move led to a reduction in the water release rate, prompting concerns from Tamil Nadu, which planned to lodge a complaint with the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee during their meeting on Tuesday.

The situation has left farmers and political parties deeply concerned, with hopes pinned on immediate action to alleviate the plight of standing crops facing water shortages.

As the Cauvery basin remains a focal point of contention, the Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection of Tamil Nadu has announced plans to stage protests in eight delta districts on September 20, exerting pressure on Karnataka to honour its commitments to Tamil Nadu.

It is important to note that Karnataka's attempt to seek a reduction in the water release from 5,000 cusecs to 3,000 cusecs through a review petition on September 2 was met with resistance from Tamil Nadu. The latter argued that the CWMA had already significantly reduced the water allocation and further reductions would be unjust.

With the CWRC order to release more water to Tamil Nadu to the tunes of 5,000 cusecs per day for the next 15 days, the Karnataka government is expected to face heavy backlash from farmers’ unions and political figures who are concerned for the water situation in Karnataka.

Giving a stern reply former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said if the government stands firm saying that it will not release water to Tamil Nadu the BJP will stand firm with the government.