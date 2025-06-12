Dakshina Kannada Gets Major Boost in Police Housing: 88 Quarters to be Inaugurated

Mangaluru: 88 newly constructed residential quarters for police personnel—one of the largest such initiatives in Dakshina Kannada district—will be inaugurated in Mangaluru city and Belthangady town on Friday (12 June).

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara will inaugurate the housing complexes, accompanied by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly UT Khader and Dakshina Kannada District Incharge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The ₹21-crore project includes 64 quarters in Mangaluru city, spread across 58,500 square feet, and 24 quarters in Belthangady, covering 10,544 square feet. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with two bedrooms, a living room, a dining space, a kitchen, and comes equipped with modular fittings.

Officials say the project is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade basic infrastructure for the police force. The new housing facilities aim to enhance the quality of life for personnel and their families, who often face challenges related to accommodation and amenities.

The inauguration marks a milestone in addressing long-standing demands for decent and dignified living conditions for those serving in the police department, especially in the coastal and semi-urban belts of Karnataka.















