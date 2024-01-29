Dandeli residents urge resumption of train services

Karwar: Despite the resumption of normal life post-COVID-19, residents of Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district are grappling with the absence of daily train services that were suspended during the pandemic. Four years ago, railway connectivity was established to Dandeli, contributing to the region’s tourism growth. However, the daily train services were halted during the lockdown, and locals are now urging authorities to reinstate these essential transportation links.

Dandeli, situated along the Kali river, witnessed a boost in tourism, prompting the introduction of train services up to Ambewadi in 2019. This initiative aimed to facilitate tourists arriving in Dandeli from the Dharwad route and assist locals in commuting to various destinations, including Bangalore for work. The railway line from Alnavar in Dharwad to Ambewadi in Dandeli was inaugurated by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Suresh Angadi. Unfortunately, the services ceased after just two months and have not resumed since.

Local resident Akram Khan voiced the community’s concerns, stating, “Train service should be restarted till Dharwad, and the Bangalore train should be extended till Dandeli.”

Notably, Dandeli had railway connectivity even before independence, and after a hiatus, efforts led to its restoration. However, the services were disrupted once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite numerous requests from the public to restart the railway system, residents express frustration at the lack of response from authorities.

The plea for the resumption of train services continues to gain traction among the residents of Dandeli.