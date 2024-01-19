DCM D K Shivakumar Lauds Contribution of Vokkaliga leaders to Bengaluru’s Rise

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister on Friday lauded the contribution of three Vokkaliga leaders – Kempe Gowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and S M Krishna - for Bengaluru’s phenomenal rise.



Speaking at the ‘Udyami Vokkaliga’ event, DCM DK Shivakumar said, “Today, the world is looking at Bengaluru. The City’s human resource, education, health care, weather are admired around the world. Bangaloreans have to be grateful to three people for the making the city what it is today. Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and S M Krishna have contributed significantly to the growth of the city. I am proud to say that all the three are from the Vokkaliga community.”

“Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji made a significant contribution to the Vokkaliga community and the legacy is being continued by Niramalanandanatha Swamiji. I am confident that the community is in good hands,” he said.

“Vokkaligas are the children of Mother Earth. There is a bond between you and the soil. A strong and healthy society needs four things – farmer, labourer, teacher and soldier. I am glad that large number of entrepreneurs and businessmen from the community are here for the event. All of you need to work together to build a strong community,” he said.

“There were very few entrepreneurs in the field of education from the community in the past. There was only Dayananda Sagar group but today there are 20-25 people from the community who own educational institutions including medical and engineering colleges. We should be there for each other in times of difficulty. I will come some other time to interact with all of you in much more detail,” he said.

“You have to be the voice of the community and also take the community with you. I have noticed that Vokkaliga Sangha is starting to do some work rather than just sitting back and enjoying the fruits of the community. I have told them to build many more institutions and guide the youth of the community. If the members of the Sangha fight, an administrator will manage the affairs,” he advised.

“When S M Krishna was the Chief minister, Srikantaiah was appointed as a Revenue minister. Then S M Krishna gave him a piece of advice. You have to help the people of the community. He went on to give lands to hundreds of people,” he recalled.

Calling upon the industrialists and businessmen to nurture community leaders. “Leaders can grow only when you give them enough water and manure.”