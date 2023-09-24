Live
DCM to conduct Janata Darshan at Anekal on September 25
Bengaluru: With the aim of listening to the problems of the public and solving them at the grass root level, a district level Janata Darshan program was organized on September 25 under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and District In-charge Minister DK Shivakumar.
The Janata darshan program will be held at 3.00 pm on that day at New Secondary School Playground, Anekal Town, Anekal, Bangalore City District.
The program will be presided over by Anekal MLA B Shivanna, Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Member DK Suresh and concerned officials will be the chief guests.
Bengaluru City District Commissioner KA Dayananda has requested farmers, literati, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, all community organizations and students of Anekal Taluk, public including all students of the taluk to submit their problems and grievances in Janata darshan program.