Decentralised system needed to get rid of waste menace: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: A decentralized system for waste disposal is neededin the city. Towards this end, the bulk waste generators and the bulk waste collection service providers should take the responsibility to get rid of the problem of bulk waste, emphasisedBBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Addressing a meeting held at the IPP centre in Malleshwaram, to discuss segregation and management of waste at source by bulk generators, Gaurav Gupta said that 1,500 metric tonnes of the total 6,000 metric tonnes is generated per day by them in the BBMP limits. The problem of waste should be eradicated through a decentralized system by these bulk waste generators.

Bulk waste generators must establish a segregation and management unit within their area of operations. They include residential complexes producing more than 100 kg of waste per day.

Another category is the institutional bulk waste generators which includes government, religious, educational institutions, hotels, APMC like market yards, nursery, parks, lodges etc., generating more than 100 kg of waste per day.

Further, the commercial ones which includes hotel/restaurants, marriage halls, malls, choultries, shopping complexes, supermarkets, clubs, auditoriums, petrol bunks, food business operators like confectioneries or ice cream parlours etc. All of these are supposed to follow solid waste management properly. If there is no separate space for solid waste management, then they can engage authorized waste processing companies to transport the waste to a specific location. But everything must be in a systematic manner, he said. "If there is no separate space for solid waste management, then they can engage authorised waste processing companies to transport the waste to a specific location. But everything must be in a systematic manner. If the bulk waste generators do not have space to do in situ composting or to set up small bio-meth plant, then they are required to hand over such waste to the bulk waste empanelled vendors who are required to collect the waste and process it at their units set up by them exclusively to cater to bulk waste," he added.

Special Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar, Joint Commissioner Parashuram Shinnalkar, Superintendent Engineer Basavaraj Kabade, Senior Environmental Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Yathish, bulk waste collecting organisations, Chairmans of RWAs, Managers of Dry Waste collection centres, BBMP officials were present in the meeting.