Declare drought, give Rs 1 crore grant to each constituency: Basavaraj Bommai

BENGALURU: Due to lack of rain in the state, the seeds sown by farmers have not germinated. He has demanded the state government to declare drought and give a grant of Rs 1 crore to each constituency.



In his introductory speech on the standing order in the assembly, he said that there has been a lack of rain in many places including North Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka. It did not rain even on the scheduled time. Farmers have not sown seeds due to lack of rain. There is some rain in late July. However, it has not rained everywhere.

Many people have sown for the first time. Then they sowed for the second time. Seedlings did not come. Sowing was supposed to be done in more than 7 lakh hectare area but only 1 lakh hectare was sown without rain, he demanded that the government should consider this as drought.

The money given to the CEOs by the government for drinking water is not enough. He said that a grant of one crore should be given to each sector.

The agriculture minister has spoken lightly about farmers' suicides. It is not correct to say that there were so many farmers' deaths last year. Is it right to talk about farmer suicides through statistics? A negligent, irresponsible statement is not correct. He demanded to allow discussion in the House about this.