Delay in opening Indira Canteens in Mysuru, Public await commencement of services

Mysuru: Despite the establishment of nine Indira Canteens in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district nearly a year ago, they have yet to begin services. The District in-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa had performed the ground-breaking ceremony on March 11 last year.

These canteens, intended to provide breakfast and meals at very low prices, were announced in response to demands for their creation across various areas, including the new city. If everything had gone according to plan, they would have already started serving meals to the public.

Within the municipal limits, two canteens are being constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakhs. One is located near the new District Collector’s office in Siddhartha Nagar, and the other is in the vicinity of Maharani College on Maharshi Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli.

In other locations, Rs 65 lakhs had been allocated for the construction of canteens within the limits of municipalities such as Hootagalli, Piriyapatna, Bannur, and within town panchayats like Saragur, Bogadi, Kadakola, and Rammanahalli. These were expected to commence operations within a few months.

The decision to start canteens aims to provide convenience for the public visiting various government departments, including the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Furthermore, one canteen has been planned near the college to benefit students of Maharani College.

Minister Dr. Mahadevappa highlighted that Indira Canteens would serve as a support system for the underprivileged, laborers, street vendors, working-class individuals, sanitation workers, migrant workers, and students. To enhance their offerings, new items like rice and special curries are being included in the menu.

The canteens will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast priced at Rs 5 and both lunch and dinner at Rs10 each. They will operate daily from 7:30 am to 10:00 am for breakfast, 1:00 am to 3:30 am for lunch, and 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm for dinner. Currently, there are a total of 16 functioning canteens in the district, supported by two master kitchens that supply food to city canteens. Officials note that due to positive public feedback, efforts are being made to establish more canteens.

The opening of an Indira Canteen near the Deputy Commissioner’s office would provide convenience for those traveling from rural areas to various government offices. Legislator Tanveer Seth mentioned the status of the new nine Indira Canteens, stating that some buildings are complete while others require electricity and water connections before they can be opened.