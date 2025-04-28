Demand for admission to minority residential schools rises

Bengaluru: There is a surge in demand for admission to 6th grade for the academic year 2025–26 in the minority welfare department’s Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Residential Schools, and Muslim Residential Schools.

Under the department, 134 residential schools are functioning, and for the current year, 11,330 seats are available for admission. Interestingly, for these 11,330 seats, as many as 56,424 students have applied and appeared for the entrance exam.

On Sunday, a common entrance examination was conducted at 145 designated centers across the state, and about 41,000 students appeared for the test. The state’s minority residential schools are providing high-quality education, and hence, parents are eager to enroll their children in these schools.

Under the Directorate of Minorities, district-wise Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Residential Schools have been implementing the CBSE syllabus, one school per district.

The admission process will be completed entirely online in a free, fair, and transparent manner, said Jilani Mokashi, Director of the Directorate of Minorities.