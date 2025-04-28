Live
- AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care
- IPL 2025: DC seek return to winning ways against erratic KKR
- Calcutta High Court directs police to identify protesters who made derogatory comments about judge
- Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
- Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player
- Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
- Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Jabalpur, probe underway
- ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer
- Refresh This Summer with Mango Pulp: Healthy Reasons to Add It to Your Diet
- India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant
Demand for admission to minority residential schools rises
There is a surge in demand for admission to 6th grade for the academic year 2025–26 in the minority welfare department’s Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Residential Schools, and Muslim Residential Schools.
Bengaluru: There is a surge in demand for admission to 6th grade for the academic year 2025–26 in the minority welfare department’s Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Residential Schools, and Muslim Residential Schools.
Under the department, 134 residential schools are functioning, and for the current year, 11,330 seats are available for admission. Interestingly, for these 11,330 seats, as many as 56,424 students have applied and appeared for the entrance exam.
On Sunday, a common entrance examination was conducted at 145 designated centers across the state, and about 41,000 students appeared for the test. The state’s minority residential schools are providing high-quality education, and hence, parents are eager to enroll their children in these schools.
Under the Directorate of Minorities, district-wise Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Residential Schools have been implementing the CBSE syllabus, one school per district.
The admission process will be completed entirely online in a free, fair, and transparent manner, said Jilani Mokashi, Director of the Directorate of Minorities.