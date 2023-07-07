Demand for bribes to sign retirement papers Lokayukta traps school head

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Lokayukta on Friday trapped a school head of the school committee in Sunkadakatte in Mangaluru taluk red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakhs from a retired teacher who worked in the Sri Niranjan Swami Aided Senior Primary School. The trapped official of the school has been identified as Jyothi N Poojary, according to a complaint lodged with the Lokayukta by the teacher Ms. Sobharani.

According to the chain of incidents leading to the trapping of the school officials, Sobharani had applied for her pension papers with Jyothi N Poojary, for signing them to make her avail of her pension. Her last day of work is 31 July 2023 after a long service of 42 years. But when she approached her she was sent back that the papers will be signed after a few days, but when she again inquired about the status of the papers with the officials she demanded Rs. 20 lakhs for signing it. A few days back Sobharani went to the official’s residence and the official demanded Rs. 5 lakh as a bribe. A crestfallen teacher approached the Lokayukta for action. On Friday the Lokayukta trapped the official while receiving the bribe amount of Rs. 5 lakhs from the teacher.

Mr C.A. Simon, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangalore, under the guidance of Deputy Superintendents of Police, Mangalore Lokayukta Police Station Mrs. Kalavati. K, Mr. Chaluvaraju. B, and Inspector of Police, Vinayak Billava along with the staff have carried out the trap operation.