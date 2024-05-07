Development concerns take a backstage

Bengaluru: In the current election cycle, the once-prominent discourse surrounding development initiatives and progress has been notably overshadowed. Instead, personal matters and individual narratives have taken center stage, shifting the focus away from substantive policy discussions. This shift has left many voters feeling disillusioned, as they had hoped for a campaign centered around concrete plans and solutions for societal advancement. Instead, they find themselves inundated with superficial arguments and distractions, leading to a sense of frustration and dissatisfaction with the overall direction of the campaign. The election campaign in the state is almost ending in a Chambu and Chippu argument.

The current election cycle has dismayed the discerning observer. What was meant to be a platform for discussing governmental achievements and opposition themes has veered drastically off course. Development agendas, local concerns, and the everyday struggles of the populace have been sidelined amidst the personal attacks between leaders. Instead of fostering dialogue and inspiring hope, the campaign landscape has devolved into a barrage of accusations and rebuttals. The major political parties have failed to cultivate new aspirations or instill confidence in the electorate regarding the fulfillment of their aspirations. Elections in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the south including 4 constituencies of the capital Bengaluru have ended in the first phase, and both the BJP and the Congress have not made clear statements of their stand and decisions regarding the implementation of the Mekedatu and Ettinahole projects.

The leaders did not show any interest in confirming the future drinking water needs of the growing Bengaluru, their efforts and thinking towards strengthening mass transport. Apart from the tussle between the BJP at the center and the state Congress government on the issue of drought relief, no words of hope came from the political leaders in the direction of helping the drought-stricken people.

If emotional issues such as caste-religion, private issues of individuals, behaviors and efforts of leaders to gain control over the community are important in the first phase of elections, this has continued in the last phase of the campaign in North Karnataka. The campaign speeches of the leaders, who keep repeating past and present events, have not instilled new hope in the people about the future.

No words of hope have come from the central and state leaders regarding the implementation of the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, which could change the direction of the lives of the people of Chitradurga, Davangere and other five districts reeling from severe drought. No one has raised any doubts about the implementation of the Krishna Upland Project, which can lead to the prosperity of many districts of North Karnataka by using the state’s share of water from the Krishna River.

Similarly, the government does not give a sure message of hope about the dream of Mahadayi project realization. Structural ideas such as the Beyond Bangalore idea of bringing investment to various parts of the state, strengthening the industrial sector and creating employment are not important to central and state leaders. The campaign meetings are poor as if the leaders have no dreams to transform the agriculture sector into a profitable business.