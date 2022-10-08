Development of Cubbon Park will be completed by the end of this month

Bengaluru: Under the Smart City project, various development works undertaken in Cubbon Park at a cost of Rs 34 crore will be completed by the end of this month and the park will become a tourist attraction.

Construction of footpaths, renovation of fountains, jogging path, roads in the park will be completed soon. Various development works have been undertaken in the park in two phases and 95% of the first phase has been completed. Only some of the works undertaken in the second phase are pending. The completion of the works has been slightly delayed due to rain, official informed.

The work of lotus pond, non-melting rake, pit and boating point, grill work around the park, removal of dry bamboo bushes prone to fire and planting of new ones have been completed, he said.

The contractor was given mandate to carry out the works two years back. However, a minor change was made in the outline of the scheme as the Walker's Association expressed strong opposition. Also there was a delay due to covid. Cubbon Park has an area of 96 acres and will attract everyone's attention after the completion of the Smart City works.

It is intended to provide necessary infrastructure to the people coming to the park for greening of the park and for daily outings and other reasons. Officials of the Horticulture Department said that under the Garden Development Project, a campaign to identify more than 9,000 old trees in the city through mapping and geo tagging is being carried out voluntarily.

There is also a lot of development work at Cubbon Park Balabhavan and the Chikubuku train will run again. The playing train, which takes the children, has been keep kept aside without maintenance. Now it will start running again. Bala Bhavan's entrance, ticket counter has also been renovated.

The Mind Tree organisation has built a special park for children with special needs. Sophisticated and professional games have been introduced to help improve the physical and mental health of special children. An artificial cave has been constructed to give a special experience.

It is possible to walk in the park only by wheelchair. A special type of music ball, swingers etc. toys are attached. With the development of Cubbon Park, Balabhavan will soon become a favourite destination for all children, young and old.