Discuss Kempanna Commission report in cabinet meet: Kumaraswamy

Shivamogga: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the state government to discuss the Kempanna Commission report in the cabinet, following reports about the Covid scam investigation being addressed. Speaking to the media at Machenahalli in Shimoga, Kumaraswamy questioned why the Kempanna report, which investigates allegations of corruption, had not yet been presented to the cabinet.

“I’ve heard through the media that the state government has prepared a report on the Covid scam, but I have no knowledge of its contents. It is being discussed in the cabinet today, and similarly, the Kempanna Commission report should also be brought before the cabinet for discussion,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

Kumaraswamy also commented on the suspension of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, stating, “The media knows everything about this issue. This matter has already been debated in the High Court, and Siddaramaiah’s lawyer continues to request more time for arguments.”

Kumaraswamy touched upon the ongoing efforts to restart the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravati and the steel plant in Vizag. “We have a commitment to both VISL and Vizag. Discussions with authorities are ongoing, but it will take time as Rs10-15,000 crore are required to restart the factories,” he explained.

The Commission of Inquiry into the alleged Covid scam during the BJP government was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 31. The inquiry was conducted by a panel led by retired Justice John Michael D. Cunha. The Karnataka CM’s office confirmed the submission of the report via social media, stating that the inquiry had been conducted by SHIELD, a government agency.

The commission’s report has sparked significant political discourse, with former Health Minister and current BJP MP Dr. K. Sudhakar, who held office during the pandemic, responding to the allegations. “I worked with integrity during the Covid period and did nothing illegal. I will face any charges, both politically and legally,” Sudhakar asserted. He further emphasized that all decisions were made through a task force led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The submission of the interim report marks the first official step in addressing allegations of corruption and mishandling of funds during the Covid pandemic, a period that saw extensive government spending on healthcare and emergency services. However, the findings of the report remain confidential until the government decides on the next steps in the investigation.