District administration offers support for Indian Army Agniveer recruitment

Karwar: In a bid to bolster national defence and provide lucrative career opportunities for the youth, the district administration of Uttara Kannada has announced comprehensive support for those aspiring to join the Indian Army’s Agniveer recruitment.. DiC Gangubai Manakar revealed that the administration is committed to assisting interested individuals with free training and necessary guidance to pursue a career in the armed forces.

Addressing the media, Manakar emphasized the importance of youth from the district embracing the noble responsibility of safeguarding the nation by enlisting as Agniveers in the army. The Mangalore Army Recruitment Office has opened applications for Army Agniveer recruitment, with the online application window open from February 13 to March 22. Candidates can apply through the official website https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Manakar highlighted that applicants will undergo a written test followed by a recruitment rally as part of the selection process. To facilitate the application process, aspiring recruits will receive assistance across all 35 village accountants offices in the district. Additionally, the Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare Association has pledged to provide free training for both written and physical tests, extending their support to interested candidates.

Candidates between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years with a minimum qualification of SSLC or PUC from 8th standard onwards, as well as those with Diploma or ITI qualifications, are eligible to apply for recruitment. Positions will be offered for both technical and general duties based on the candidate’s qualifications.

The starting salary for recruits is Rs. 30,000, with the potential to rise to Rs. 40,000, contingent upon performance.

Moreover, promising recruits may have the opportunity to continue their service in the army beyond three years, provided they demonstrate dedication and excellence. Manakar assured the transparency of the recruitment process, emphasising that only the written test and physical qualifications would be considered for selection. He cautioned candidates against falling prey to middlemen, affirming that ex-servicemen across all taluks in the district would provide genuine training and assistance.

Encouraging the youth to seize this golden opportunity to serve the nation, the DC urged them to apply for army recruitment in large numbers, thereby contributing to the defence and security of the country.