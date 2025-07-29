District officials begin site inspection

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government in reference to allegations of an incognito person of burying several bodies at Dharmasthala began inquest on Monday.

A battery of officials including that of the SIT and the district administration headed by the Tahsildar of Kadaba Taluk carried out inquest and began the investigation.

The anonymous complainant and witness who claimed to have buried the bodies himself, was taken to the sites in Dharmasthala village to point out the exact location of the burials. Following a formal complaint by certain local groups and individuals, the Deputy Commissioner directed revenue officials to conduct a mahazar (spot inspection) at the site on Sunday. A team led by the Kadaba Tahsildar visited the riverbank and began preliminary documentation and evidence gathering.

The allegations suggest that human skeletal remains may have been buried in the area, potentially indicating a mass grave. While no official confirmation has been issued, the matter has triggered widespread concern due to the site’s religious importance.

Authorities are examining land records, past construction activities, and possible archaeological evidence to verify the claims. The district administration has assured a transparent and impartial investigation.