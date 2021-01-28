Doddarange Gowda apologises for 'Hindi national language' comment
Poet and Sandalwood lyricist Doddarange Gowda tendered an unconditional apology for his statement exhorting everyone to respect Hindi, as it is "a national language".
Bengaluru: Poet and Sandalwood lyricist Doddarange Gowda tendered an unconditional apology for his statement exhorting everyone to respect Hindi, as it is "a national language". In a handwritten single page letter in Kannada, Doddarange Gowda declared that he adored the Kannada language.
"I never intended to carry Hindi on my head at the cost of Kannada. I am a devoted worshipper of the Kannada language from the bottom of my heart. I carry Kannada on my head and not any other language, I do not tolerate any kind of imposition of Hindi or English on Kannadigas. I apologise if my words hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas," Doddarange Gowda stated in his letter.
In a recent interview, Doddarange Gowda stated that Hindi was the national language. "If foreign English language is accepted "wholeheartedly" by Kannadigas, what prevents them from accepting Hindi, which is a native language? The very reason for Kannadigas not accepting Hindi as national language was something I have so far never understood". The statement triggered a backlash from people of Karnataka as soon as the interview was published.