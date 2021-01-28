Doddarange Gowda apologises for 'Hindi national language' comment

Bengaluru: Poet and Sandalwood lyricist Doddarange Gowda tendered an unconditional apology for his statement exhorting everyone to respect Hindi, as it is "a national language". In a handwritten single page letter in Kannada, Doddarange Gowda declared that he adored the Kannada language.

"I never intended to carry Hindi on my head at the cost of Kannada. I am a devoted worshipper of the Kannada language from the bottom of my heart. I carry Kannada on my head and not any other language, I do not tolerate any kind of imposition of Hindi or English on Kannadigas. I apologise if my words hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas," Doddarange Gowda stated in his letter.

In a recent interview, Doddarange Gowda stated that Hindi was the national language. "If foreign English language is accepted "wholeheartedly" by Kannadigas, what prevents them from accepting Hindi, which is a native language? The very reason for Kannadigas not accepting Hindi as national language was something I have so far never understood". The statement triggered a backlash from people of Karnataka as soon as the interview was published.