Don’t leave the city because of water problem, we will arrange it

Bengaluru: Adequate water will be supplied to all the IT companies in Bangalore city. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) assured that there is no need to panic in this regard. In the wake of rumours that many IT companies are accepting invitations from neighbouring states to shift base due to demand for Work From Home and water crisis, Board Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V held a meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA). He promised to solve the problem. We are going to make sure that IT companies in the city get enough water.

“We have taken measures to ensure water supply across the city and similar measures have been taken for companies,” he said.

He instructed that companies should ensure careful use of water and ensure that water is not misused for unnecessary purposes. ‘Create awareness among your employees about water conservation and awareness usage. We have devised three steps for better water management.

These are careful use of water, recycling of treated water and rainwater harvesting. We request companies to follow suit. Similarly, employees should also follow this’, he said.He said the BWSSB is free to provide treated water to companies for purposes other than drinking. Manohar said that companies that follow the BWSSB’s advice on water management will be given a ‘green star rating’.

Due to the water crisis in Bengaluru, many IT employees of the city had requested to give work from home option. Experts also expressed the same opinion. There are about 15 lakh IT employees in the city and there is a possibility that about 10 lakh people will go to their hometowns due to work from home. Experts have recently said that this can reduce the water pressure in the city.