Dr. Sabarish Suresh Presents Dissertation on Post-Colonial India

Bengaluru: In a remarkable feat of academic brilliance, Dr. Sabarish Suresh, a law scholar with roots in Bengaluru, has earned the coveted Julien Mezey Dissertation Award for his doctoral thesis titled "The Unconscious of the Indian Constitution: Traumatic Histories and Repetitions." The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon him by the Association for the Study of Law, Culture, and the Humanities (LCH) during their annual recognition ceremony.

The Julien Mezey Dissertation Award holds a place of unparalleled prestige in the world of academia, celebrating scholars who transcend disciplinary boundaries and display a commitment to advancing interdisciplinary scholarship at the intersection of law, culture, and the humanities.

Dr. Sabarish's work, with its profound insights and innovative approach, captivated the discerning minds of the Awards Committee. Pursuing his doctoral studies in the Science of Law (JSD) and completing a Master of Laws (LLM) in Comparative Legal Thought at the prestigious Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York, he has exhibited an unwavering dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and intellectual exploration.

The crux of Sabarish's dissertation delves into the depths of the Indian Constitution, providing a fresh perspective on its foundational principles. Employing an eclectic blend of psychoanalysis, legal history, visual studies, and jurisprudence, his work sheds new light on the legal framework of a postcolonial nation, resonating deeply with scholars and experts from diverse fields.

The prestigious award ceremony, held at the University of Toronto in Canada, served as a testament to Dr. Sabarish's exceptional accomplishments. Joining the ranks of previous winners from prestigious Ivy League Institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Brown Universities, his achievement stands as an inspiring testament to the value of perseverance and passion in scholarly pursuits.

What makes Dr. Sabarish's triumph even more remarkable is that he is the first Indian scholar to receive the Julien Mezey Dissertation Award. This significant milestone marks a momentous occasion in the study of law and culture, underscoring the growing recognition of Indian scholars' contributions on the global academic stage.

Following the completion of a Postdoctoral Scholarship at the esteemed Max Planck Institute for Legal History and Legal Theory in Frankfurt, Sabarish is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his academic career. Taking on the role of a Postdoctoral Fellow at the distinguished Faculty of Law in the National University of Singapore (NUS), he is poised to contribute his unique insights and expertise to further enrich legal research and education.

The dissertation by Sabarish, "The Unconscious of the Indian Constitution: Traumatic Histories and Repetitions," presents a highly original examination of the constitution's impact on postcolonial India. By delving into cartographic images, visual art, and psychoanalytic methodology, the work opens an alternative archive, providing a fresh perspective on the repressed, displaced, and disavowed violence associated with the Partition of India. This interdisciplinary approach creates new avenues for research and critical analysis, offering valuable insights into contemporary issues such as citizenship.

Dr. Sabarish Suresh's remarkable achievement in receiving the Julien Mezey Dissertation Award underscores his intellectual prowess, unwavering dedication, and innovative spirit. His work on the Indian Constitution and its implications for postcolonial societies leaves an indelible mark on the realms of law, culture, and the humanities. (eom)