Drunken brawl turns fatal: Labourer murdered by friend in Marathahalli

Bengaluru In a shocking incident, a drunken brawl between two daily wage labourers turned deadly on the Marathahalli service road in Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as Mahadev (65), a native of Raichur, while the accused Raju, hailing from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, has been arrested by the police.

According to preliminary reports, the two men, who were friends and co-workers, had consumed alcohol together on Friday night. An argument broke out between them under the influence of alcohol, which soon escalated into a violent altercation. In a fit of rage, Raju allegedly attacked Mahadev with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen.

Mahadev sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to them on the spot. On receiving information, Whitefield DCP Parashuram visited the scene and supervised the investigation. The police have taken the accused into custody and sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Both the accused and the victim were daily wage labourers residing in the Marathahalli area. Police sources revealed that they had been working together on construction sites for several months and often drank together after work.

Officers from the Marathahalli Police Station have registered a case of murder and are conducting further investigations to determine the exact motive behind the fatal brawl. Police suspect that a trivial argument, worsened by intoxication, may have led to the killing.

Authorities have also recovered the weapon used in the attack and are verifying whether the accused had any prior criminal record.