Dumped dead sheep on roadside raise concerns

Mangaluru: Commuters at the old toll gate on the Surathkal-Mukka road witnessed a disturbing scene as dead sheep were found dumped on the service road. This alarming discovery has heightened health and hygiene concerns among the local populace.

The issue was promptly addressed by the local corporator, after locals reported the sighting. With the assistance of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials and personnel, the dead sheep were safely buried to prevent any health hazards.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the dead sheep were likely discarded by traders transporting livestock to the Mangaluru market. On their return journey to some place in North Karnataka, these traders allegedly dumped the deceased animals into the bushes. Authorities are currently working to identify the culprits, and an FIR has been filed at the Kavoor police station against unknown individuals for this act.

Local residents have expressed their concerns and are urging the district administration and MCC to conduct a thorough investigation and impose strict penalties on those responsible. There is also a call for MCC to establish a digital platform that would allow citizens to report such issues more efficiently, ensuring swift action and accountability.