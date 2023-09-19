‘E Waste Waste Alla’ campaign collected an impressive 450 kgs of e-waste

Bengaluru: Amid the ever-growing challenges of effective e-waste disposal, it is the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard the environment and build a sustainable tomorrow. Championing this thought, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, and Sogo Synergy E waste Management joined hands to launch the ‘E Waste Waste Alla’ campaign, an initiative aimed at educating the community about responsible e-waste management. The campaign spanned over four impactful weeks, covering eight colleges, four corporate organizations and four Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Bangalore.

The initiative aimed at creating awareness, education and active participation throughout the campaign. E-waste bins were strategically placed in multiple locations across the city of Bengaluru and became focal points for responsible disposal. The campaign encouraged individuals to drop off their unused electronic devices at designated locations, promoting the ethos of sustainable living. Additionally, RJ Rashmi, RJ Vikki, RJ Pradeep, RJ Rohit, RJ Shruthi, RJ Srividya from BIG FM visited the drop off locations and raised awareness on the importance of managing e-waste responsibly. Renowned celebrities Chaitra J Achar and Rashmi Rajanna also supported BIG FM's initiative to eliminate electronic waste in Bengaluru, adding their influential voices to the cause.

The campaign culminated at Magic Bus NGO at Bommanahalli centre with an on-ground activity that witnessed participation from over 200 students. Additionally, it garnered a remarkable response as thousands of calls and messages poured in from individuals eager to register for e-waste disposal. In total, the campaign collected an impressive 450 kgs of e-waste. From this, refurbished tablets and speakers were created which were given to four underprivileged students. This initiative not only reduced e-waste but also provided educational tools to those in need, reinforcing the radio network's commitment to holistic sustainability.

The BIG FM, COO, Sunil Kumaran said, “E Waste Waste Alla campaign, is another significant step in our longstanding commitment towards responsible and sustainable living. At BIG FM, our endeavour has always been towards curating campaigns which give tangible results. The overwhelming response from our community is a testament to the power of collective action. We are glad to have collaborated with Sogo Synergy on such a pivotal movement that not only raises awareness but also redefines our role in preserving our planet.”

‘E Waste Waste Alla’ campaign was extensively promoted across on-air and other digital platforms of BIG FM.