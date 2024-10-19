ED Raids Reveal Corruption in Karnataka Government, Says MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of deep-rooted corruption following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Chowta claimed that the raids have exposed the true face of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, which he said is now facing its final days.

Speaking on the ED’s investigation into the MUDA land allocation scam, Chowta alleged that state-run investigative bodies have been used as tools to shield the ruling party. "For too long, these agencies have been manipulated to protect corrupt leaders. Now that the ED is involved, we can finally expect the truth to emerge," the MP remarked.

Chowta was particularly critical of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of avoiding accountability after an FIR was filed in connection with the MUDA case. He questioned the Chief Minister’s decision to return a plot of land linked to the case, asking why Siddaramaiah would take such action if he maintained his innocence. “If he’s truly innocent, why is he so reluctant to face the investigation? His refusal to step down shows that he’s trying to cover up his wrongdoings,” Chowta said.

The MP also took aim at the Congress party’s reaction to the ED probe, claiming that the party frequently dismisses investigations as politically motivated. “This is a classic Congress tactic. Whenever there’s an investigation, they cry political conspiracy, yet they continue to misuse state machinery to target their political rivals,” Chowta said, adding that the Congress government’s "mask of honesty" is crumbling as the ED inquiry progresses.

Chowta highlighted the gravity of the alleged MUDA scam, which involves around ₹5,000 crores. He criticised the Congress government for draining state resources through "unscientific" freebie schemes and suggested that recovering the embezzled funds could help alleviate Karnataka’s financial woes.

He also praised the recent Mysore Chalo rally, led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, for raising awareness about the issue and mobilising public support against the Congress government. “This rally marks the beginning of a mass movement. We will not rest until the culprits are brought to justice and this corrupt government is held accountable,” Chowta vowed.

The ED raids, targeting high-level corruption, have intensified the political battle in Karnataka, as both parties prepare for the road ahead.