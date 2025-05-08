  • Menu
Editor Ashok Kalladka to Receive Karnataka Media Ratna Award

Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been chosen for the Karnataka Media Ratna Award instituted by the Karnataka Working Journalists' Voice Organisation.

Bengaluru: Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been chosen for the Karnataka Media Ratna Award instituted by the Karnataka Working Journalists' Voice Organisation. The award will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for May 24 at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

With a career spanning stints at Vijaya Karnataka, Janavahini, and the Canara Times group, Kalladka is known for his incisive reporting and editorial contributions. In 2020, he founded Reporter Karnataka news website and the Reporter Karnataka Media Network. His journalistic journey began with Karavali Ale and Kannada Jana Antaranga, and he later contributed columns like Teremare, Sallaapa, and Haage Summane in leading publications.

