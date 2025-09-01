Educate Girls creates history, wins Magsaysay Award

Bengaluru: Educate Girls, a non-profit championing education for rural girls, has become the first Indian organisation to be named a Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Asia’s most prestigious honour.The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation cited the organisation’s role in “breaking cultural barriers, ending illiteracy, and empowering young women to achieve their potential.” The award places Educate Girls alongside distinguished Indian laureates such as Vinoba Bhave, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Kiran Bedi and Satyajit Ray.

Founded in 2007, Educate Girls operates across 30,000 villages in India, supported by 55,000 volunteers. It has brought more than 2 million girls back to school while advancing remedial learning for another 2.4 million children. The group now aims to reach 10 million learners over the next decade, working closely with government partnerships.

Founder Safeena Husain said the recognition was a global spotlight on India’s people-powered movement for education, while CEO Gayatri Nair Lobo credited partnerships with government, philanthropy and communities for the organisation’s impact. This year’s other awardees include Shaahina Ali of the Maldives, recognised for her fight against marine plastic pollution, and Fr. Flaviano Villanueva of the Philippines, honoured for his work with Manila’s homeless.

The awards will be presented in Manila on 7 November.