Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura

Hassan: In a startling turn of events, an elephant, in search of food, wreaked havoc in Shidgalale village in Sakaleshpura taluk by toppling an electric pole onto a house. The incident unfolded in the early hours of sunday when the elephant attacked the electric pole situated in front of villager Mallikarjun’s residence. The impact caused a electric wire and pole to collapse onto the house, leading to a sudden disconnection of electricity. Fortunately, the prompt action averted a potentially catastrophic disaster.

Startled by the commotion caused by the falling pole, Mallikarjun’s family members rushed to the window to see the source of the noise. Witnessing the alarming scene, a concerned bystander, notified the forest department about the unfolding crisis. Villagers, meanwhile, voiced their distress over the increasing menace posed by a herd of more than 20 wild elephants, which have been wreaking havoc in the Hebbanahalli, Hoskoppalu, and Masuvalli areas for the past fortnight.

The marauding animals have been decimating crops and posing a threat to residential properties. Demanding urgent intervention, villagers urged authorities to undertake comprehensive measures to relocate the wild elephants and ensure the safety of the community and their livelihoods. Two months back forest officials translocated 6 pachyderms from Hassan to Bandipura , but the menace has not stopped said a villager Krishnappa.