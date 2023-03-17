ESCOMs not to go for load shedding during summer

Keeping in mind the interest of students and farmers, all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) have decided not to do load shedding in the state for the next three months. This decision was taken in a meeting of managing directors of all supply companies held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of BESCOM's Managing Director MahanteshBilagi, who is the chairman of the electricity business committee.





The electricity demand has increased in summer and SSLC and secondary PUC examinations have already started. Also ESCOMs are responsible for supplying more electricity to farmers. Farmer representatives had recently appealed to the Chief Minister to provide uninterrupted electricity during summer.





In this regard,Baragi said that all the ESCOMs have scientifically studied the electricity demand for the next three months and have decided to purchase the required electricity and supply it to the consumers.Electricity consumption will increase during these three months and all ESCOMs have decided to take action to ensure that there is no disruption in electricity supply. The Energy Department has directed KPTCL and all Escoms to take measures to ensure that there is no interruption in power supply during summer season.





The Energy Department has already instructed all the ESCOMs to prepare financial arrangements for the purchase of electricity during the summer season. BESCOM has already estimated the electricity demand and consumption from March to May, and the maximum daily demand in March is likely to reach 7600 megawatts. The average daily power demand for the last 12 days has been recorded at 7400 MW. According to BESCOM, the average daily electricity consumption in the month of March will be 132 million units.





Similarly, in the month of April, the daily electricity demand will reach 7650 mega watt, and the average daily electricity consumption will be 135 million units. It is estimated that the daily electricity demand in May will drop to 6800 mega watt and the average daily electricity consumption will be 124 million units.