Ex MLA alleges innocent ‘mask man’ sacrificed in Dharmasthala row

Bengaluru: Former MLA P Rajeev has made explosive allegations, claiming an innocent individual dubbed the “Mask Man” is being sacrificed as part of a malicious propaganda campaign targeting the prestigious Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. Speaking at a ‘Dharma Samrakshana Samavesha’ (Religion Protection Convention) held at Freedom Park, Rajeev asserted a systematic conspiracy has been hatched to tarnish the revered temple’s image.

Addressing the media, Rajeev directly accused individuals close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of orchestrating the plot. “This conspiracy against Dharmasthala has been systematically planned. Those surrounding the Chief Minister, particularly those with leftist ideologies in his office, are behind it,” he stated. He further alleged the plot was conceived in Delhi, demanding a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “An NIA probe is essential. Only then will the truth emerge – who is actually involved and who are the real conspirators?” he asserted.

Rajeev launched a scathing attack on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, labeling it flawed and biased. “The SIT investigation is not being conducted properly. The ‘Mask Man’ should have been interrogated first under the BNS(Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Why was digging pits prioritized over proper legal procedure? Is digging pits the police’s job?” he questioned, expressing strong suspicion about the investigation’s direction.

The former MLA reiterated his claim that the “Mask Man” is merely a pawn. “He was brought here as a paid laborer. Now, they are paying to send him to jail,” Rajeev alleged, drawing a parallel to past incidents. “Just like the Congress government sacrificed the IAS officer D.K. Ravi in the past, they are now sacrificing this innocent ‘Mask Man’ in this case,” he claimed, implying a cover-up protecting the actual culprits.

Rajeev emphasised that the convention was just the beginning of their fight. “This is only the start of the Dharma Samrakshana Samavesha. The struggle is far from over,” he declared, signaling continued efforts to challenge the narrative and demand justice for Dharmasthala and the individual he claims is being wrongfully implicated.