Fake IAS officer arrested for cheating women with job promise

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Police have arrested a man for posing as an IAS officer and duping people with a promise of securing them government jobs. The arrested man who lives in Bengaluru allegedly collected Rs 15 lakh from his victims.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Prasad, a native of Mandya. There are two separate cases filed against the accused in the city police station.

In the case filed by one of the complainants at Pulikeshinagar police station, K Veena stated that the accused Sandeep had met her at Tirupati and assured her of a job. He allegedly cheated her of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job in a government office for a salary of Rs 75,000. Later, he avoided her calls and assured of getting back to her.

In a curious twist, a case has been filed against Veena at the Vidhana Soudha police station for collecting Rs 6 lakh from her friend with an assurance that she knew an IAS officer friend who would get jobs for both of them. Further investigations are going on.

The cops have found out that the accused gave appointment letters for jobs in the offices of the Karnataka High Court, the tourism department and the health and family welfare department.