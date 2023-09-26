Live
- Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations
- HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
- The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM
- Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case
- Amit Shah arrives in Amritsar for Northern Zonal Council meeting
- Calcutta HC allows DA protest rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s office
- We do not have water to release as much as TN has asked for says DCM DK Shivakumar
- Congress dubs PM Modi as a “certified liar”, says BJP conceded defeat before polls
- PlayStation India Announces PS5 Cricket24 Bundle; Launch Date and Details
- AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in Angallu riots case
Just In
Farmers demand Rs 50 thousand compensation per acre or dont need
Kadoli village, known for its potato cultivation, is facing a dire situation as local farmers are grappling with the fear of crop damage due to erratic weather conditions, and they are now looking to the government for assistance.
Belgaum: Kadoli village, known for its potato cultivation, is facing a dire situation as local farmers are grappling with the fear of crop damage due to erratic weather conditions, and they are now looking to the government for assistance.
The farmers in this region have been dealing with inconsistent weather patterns, ranging from excess rainfall one year to severe drought the next. This unpredictable climate has taken a toll on their livelihoods. The potato seeds, sown in anticipation of rainfall, lie scarce in the dry ground, while applied fertilizers remain on the surface without water. As a result, Kadoli's farmers are disheartened to see their potato crops barely reaching the size of walnuts.
Kadoli, spread across 2,500 acres of land, allocated 1,500 acres for paddy cultivation, while the remaining 1,000 acres were dedicated to potatoes, yams, cowpeas, soybeans, and other crops. Unfortunately, nearly all of these crops have suffered due to the prolonged absence of rain, leaving the farmers in a state of distress.
Adding to their concerns, Belagavi taluk has been omitted from the list of drought-prone taluks, leaving the farmers feeling even more apprehensive about their future.
Appasaheb Desai, a distressed farmer, lamented, "We haven't seen such a drought in 15 years. To cultivate 1 acre, we need 8 quintals of potato seeds, each costing Rs. 2,000. This means an expenditure of approximately Rs. 40,000, including seeds and fertilizers. Witnessing these losses, farmers are heartbroken. The district commissioners should personally visit our lands and assess the situation. If they can provide compensation of Rs. 50,000 per acre, we would accept it. Otherwise, we don't want their sympathy. Let there be a revolution."
Another farmer, Suresh Patila, shared his plight, saying, "We won't recover the expenses we've incurred this time. Crops such as rice, potatoes, yams, and cowpeas have been completely ruined. Our lives have become incredibly challenging. If the government offers fair compensation, we will accept it. Otherwise, we don't need any sympathy from them."