Farmers demand Rs 50 thousand compensation per acre or dont need

Belgaum: Kadoli village, known for its potato cultivation, is facing a dire situation as local farmers are grappling with the fear of crop damage due to erratic weather conditions, and they are now looking to the government for assistance.

The farmers in this region have been dealing with inconsistent weather patterns, ranging from excess rainfall one year to severe drought the next. This unpredictable climate has taken a toll on their livelihoods. The potato seeds, sown in anticipation of rainfall, lie scarce in the dry ground, while applied fertilizers remain on the surface without water. As a result, Kadoli's farmers are disheartened to see their potato crops barely reaching the size of walnuts.

Kadoli, spread across 2,500 acres of land, allocated 1,500 acres for paddy cultivation, while the remaining 1,000 acres were dedicated to potatoes, yams, cowpeas, soybeans, and other crops. Unfortunately, nearly all of these crops have suffered due to the prolonged absence of rain, leaving the farmers in a state of distress.

Adding to their concerns, Belagavi taluk has been omitted from the list of drought-prone taluks, leaving the farmers feeling even more apprehensive about their future.

Appasaheb Desai, a distressed farmer, lamented, "We haven't seen such a drought in 15 years. To cultivate 1 acre, we need 8 quintals of potato seeds, each costing Rs. 2,000. This means an expenditure of approximately Rs. 40,000, including seeds and fertilizers. Witnessing these losses, farmers are heartbroken. The district commissioners should personally visit our lands and assess the situation. If they can provide compensation of Rs. 50,000 per acre, we would accept it. Otherwise, we don't want their sympathy. Let there be a revolution."

Another farmer, Suresh Patila, shared his plight, saying, "We won't recover the expenses we've incurred this time. Crops such as rice, potatoes, yams, and cowpeas have been completely ruined. Our lives have become incredibly challenging. If the government offers fair compensation, we will accept it. Otherwise, we don't need any sympathy from them."