Farmers’ land for Waqf: Yadgir MLA says ‘outrageous’

Yadgir: MLA Sharangouda Kandakur voiced strong opposition to what he claims is the Waqf Board’s unlawful attempt to take over farmland belonging to local farmers in Yadgir.

According to MLA Kandakur, farmers in Bijapur are alarmed when they find their agricultural land recorded as Waqf property. He raised questions about who would provide compensation or support to these farmers in distress, demanding a thorough investigation into how private farmland was classified as Waqf property. “Rather than simply attributing it to a minister’s decision, we need to examine if there is administrative negligence, technical errors, or influence by vested interests,” he asserted.

Highlighting the state government’s assertion that the Waqf Board possesses thousands of acres of land, MLA Kandakur accused it of failing to protect its assets while allegedly encroaching on farmers’ land. “Whose ancestral property do they claim as Waqf? The government’s appeasement policies are allowing the lands of vulnerable farmers to be seized,” he criticised.

Kandakur emphasised his commitment to fighting for the farmers, pledging to take up their cause both inside and outside the Assembly. He alleged that influential groups have already claimed Waqf properties in Yadgir, including lands surrounding the district administrative building. “I am gathering all necessary documentation and will raise this issue in the upcoming winter legislative session,” Kandakur asserted.