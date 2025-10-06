Farmers rise in protest against massive land acquisition plan

Bengaluru: TheKarnataka government’s proposal to acquire 2,670 acres of fertile farmland in Doddaballapur taluk’s Doddabelavangala hobli for a Karnataka Housing Board project has sparked intense opposition from local farmers. Thousands of farmers from five villages have come together, warning the government of a fierce struggle if the plan proceeds.

The villages affected include Doddhejjaji, Venkateshpur, Karepur, Kasaghatta, and Ayyanahalli. Farmers staged a massive protest march from Chikkabelavangala to Doddabelavangala, carrying placards and shouting slogans like “Our land is our life.” In a symbolic act of defiance, they burned the official notices issued by the Housing Board.

According to protesting farmers, the government has already taken over 10,000 acres of agricultural land in the region for various projects like townships, Queen City, and KIADB industrial layouts. “Now they want to take more in the name of the Housing Board. We would rather give up our lives than surrender our land,” declared one of the farmer leaders.

Another protester said, “In the name of urban development, the government is destroying our livelihoods. Future generations will never see a green field. We will not let this injustice continue.”

In addition to the Doddaballapur land issue, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s flagship project — the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township — is also facing strong opposition from farmers.

The ₹20,000 crore mega project, planned over 9,000 acres near Bidadi in Ramanagara taluk, is being touted as one of the government’s most ambitious development schemes. However, local farmers have refused to part with their land.

“We will not give an inch of our farmland,” said a farmer from Bidadi. “This is the only source of our livelihood. If the government takes it away, we’ll have nothing left.”

The state government had issued a preliminary notification in March 2025, proposing the acquisition of 7,293.44 acres across nine villages in Ramanagara and Harohalli taluks for the township.

The state government now faces growing unrest on two fronts the Doddabelavangala Housing Board project and the Bidadi Township plan. Both have triggered anger and resistance among the farming community, who feel increasingly alienated by what they call “anti-farmer development policies.”

With the protests spreading to nearby villages and gaining traction on social media, the issue has taken a political turn.

Farmers’ leaders are calling for solidarity across districts, warning that “the government cannot build cities on the graves of farmers.”The message from the ground is clear the farmers of Karnataka are ready for a long battle to protect their land, their livelihood, and their dignity.