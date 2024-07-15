Fear over the city, security services in demand

Mangaluru: The notorious ‘Chaddi Gang,’ originally from Madhya Pradesh, has struck fear into the hearts of Mangaluru residents. Although the gang members have been apprehended, the atmosphere remains tense. Many locals, even those financially well-off, have installed CCTV cameras around their homes due to security concerns. The recent spate of robberies by this gang has prompted a surge in demand for bank lockers in Mangaluru and nearby areas.

Traditionally, residents in Mangaluru stored their valuables at home without issue. However, the recent activities of the Chaddi Gang have changed this. People are now seeking safer alternatives.

Nationalised and cooperative banks are considered secure, leading more individuals to deposit their valuables there. Additionally, the low rent and hassle-free experience attract customers.

The gang’s audacious thefts, including attacks on elderly residents, have prompted a surge in demand for bank lockers. These lockers typically come with an annual rent ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹7,500, depending on size, along with an initial deposit of ₹15,000 to ₹40,000. The deposit is refunded upon

returning the locker.

Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of lockers in banks due to increased demand.

In another development the people living in independent houses or in colonies are also seeking the advice of the security agencies and people living in colonies are engaging security personnel to guard their colonies in the nights. The people are also going in for security camera surveillance paying through their noses.

According a popular security services in the city there is a demand for over 1000 security guards in different areas of Mangaluru city and people are reporting strangers

coming into their colonies and police are taking note of the alerts sounded by

the people.