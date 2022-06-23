Financial aid scheme for Sthree Shakthi Sanghas to be launched on Oct 2

Bengaluru: It has been decided to launch the financial assistance scheme for Sthree Shakthi Sanghas on October 2, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a convention of State Level Voluntary Service Organisations, organised jointly by Federation of Karnataka Voluntary Service Organisations, Karnataka Border Areas Development Corporation, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and Sumangali Seva Ashrama.

For the first time a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh has been announced in the State budget for each Sthree Shakthi Sangha to enable them to contribute to State's GDP and an anchor bank is be linked to meet their financial needs, purchase necessary equipment and improve market access for their products. Efforts are on to link them with online marketing platforms like Amazon to boost marketing facilities for their products, Bommai said.

Stressing the need for empowerment of women, Bommai said the State government is keen to promote the Sthree Shakthi products in international markets. It would boost the State's economy.

Karnataka is in the third spot in terms of GDP and only 30% of the population is contributing to it. The remaining 70% is toiling for subsistence. This needs to change. This 70% of the population would be economically empowered to contribute, Bommai said.

Efforts are on for value addition of farm products, realisation of better price for farm products through Farm Produce Organisations. The scheme is being extended to artisans and fishermen too. Product based Micro Clusters would be developed--Channapatna(Toys), Ilkal, Molakalmuru, Sidlaghatta(Sarees)--to encourage native artisans, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister called upon women to utilize various schemes launched by the state and union governments for their welfare and economic empowerment.

CM lauds Susheelamma

The Chief Minister lauded the services of Susheelamma and termed her as an icon for everyone in serving the society with supreme commitment.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has provided employment for about 75,000 persons. He is a man who walks the talk, Bommai said.