Fire in BBMP head office premises, 7 injured and 3 critical

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in the premises of the head office of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), leaving more than 8 people with burn injuries. Although the fire brigade was informed immediately, the public expressed outrage that they arrived at the scene after half an hour.

A fire broke out in the office of the quality control department. Almost all the employees who were working there suffered burn injuries and the BBMP commissioner arrived at the spot immediately after the fire incident. The injured personnel have been admitted to the hospital. All were shifted to the hospital in a police vehicle. Chief Engineer Shivakumar was also injured in the incident. Although the fire brigade office is a closeby, it took them half an hour to reach the spot.

The fact that the BBMP office caught fire after the Contractors had made allegations of Commission has led to many suspicions. Besides, the government had also ordered a probe into the old BBMP works. Amidst that, the office caught fire, raising suspicions.

Also, the BBMP which implies rules of safety for buildings to provide occupancy certificate and other records has failed here to follow its own safety protocols. The head office is in the heart of the city, but the fire brigade arrived 30 minutes late.

Additional Commissioner Sathish Kumar said, Due to oven blast the incident has taken place as per our preliminary investigation. There were 3 ovens out of which one has blasted, might be of chemical reaction. Other information will be given after investigation.