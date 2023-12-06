First instalment of drought relief for farmers within next week: CM Siddaramaiah instructs

Belgaum: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed that steps be taken to distribute the first phase of relief up to Rs. 2,000 within the next week.

He addressed a meeting of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the Government at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum on Wednesday.

In the wake of the severe drought in the state, the officials have to work on a war footing. He suggested that the district in-charge secretaries should appraise the district in charge ministers about their visit to the district and inspection carried out along with supporting statistics.

Regarding disbursement of first instalment of relief, he directed the officers to take necessary action to formulate guidelines for expeditious disbursement of this relief through D.B.T.

“Your role is very important for the proper functioning of the government. You are the eyes and ears of the government. We- politicians and bureaucrats- are all there for the people. He said that people's work should be done quickly," he said.

Out of 143 announcements were made in the budget speech, government orders have already been issued for 83 announcements and implemented. He suggested that action should be taken to implement the rest of the announcements as soon as possible.

He said that priority should be given to all the eligible beneficiaries registered in the guarantee schemes.He gave strict instructions that the officers should be compulsorily present during the session and give appropriate advice to the minister.

The disposal of files in the departments should be done adequately. He said that the progress of the pending files will be reviewed in the cabinet meeting as well. Cases of court violations in various departments should be discussed with the Advocate General and action should be taken for settlement.

The district in-charge secretaries should check whether the Deputy Commissioners are conducting Jana Samparka meetings. He said that the the government will earn name according to your performance. Except in unavoidable circumstances, notes should be written only in Kannada in the files. He said that Kannada is our state language and sovereign language.

The Chief Minister Advised to give priority for curbing unnecessary expenditure, while preparing the tender estimate, the estimate should be prepared comprehensively including all aspects. He expressed displeasure that submission of revised estimates would not only significantly increase the cost of the project but also delay the implementation. In this regard, the Finance Department has formed a committee of senior officers, and this committee is formulating guidelines. It is in the final stage and will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister, Finance Department and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister L K Ateeq said.

Tax collection departments should work more efficiently. He also suggested that all the secretaries should study the recommendations made by the Administrative Reforms Commission-2 regarding the increase in non-tax revenue.

Chief Minister's Political Secretaries K Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, Chief Secretary to Government Dr. Dr. Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Development Commissioner. Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officers attended the meeting.