FKCCI requests CM BS Yediyurappa to reconsider the proposed BDA hike

Bengaluru: Perikal M Sundar, President, FKCCI met the chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Monday and submitted a Memorandum to reconsider the proposed hike by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) including Property Tax, Maintenance charges, Fees for application form, Registration fees for purchase of sites / flats, Penalty for vacant sites and fees for Katha Transfer.



Considering the present difficult financial position faced by the public due to COVID-19 pandemic the President strongly recommended to reconsider the proposed decision being made by BDA.

He also submitted to the Chief Minister to reduce the Power Tax from 9% to 3% so that the power cost per unit will come down and this will mitigate the negative effect of Power Tariff hike allowed by KERC during this period.The Chief Minister assured the President that he would discuss the matter with the BDA Chairman and the Energy Department Officials and will take a positive action.